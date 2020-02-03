Over the weekend Diamond Platnumz Sister Esma Platnumz was treated to a surprise Birthday party that had been put together by her family members.

The exquisite affair was graced by her family members and close friends, who came together to celebrate the big day, as Esma turned a year older.

Among those who were at the Party include; Mbosso, Lava Lava, Diamond Platnumz, Petiman, Mama Dangote, Director Kenny, Producer Lizer Classic, Queen Darleen just but to mention a few.

How Esma Platnumz Birthday party went down in Photos;

During the party, the birthday girl was showered with lots of money and gifts from her WCB family.

“Picha ya pamoja ya sherehe ya kumbukumbu ya kuzaliwa @_esmaplatnumz akiwa na ndugu na jamaa wa karibu waliom "suprise" kwa kumuandalia hafla hiyo,Baadhi ya wanafamilia walio jitoketea kumunga mkono ni kaka yake @diamondplatnumz , @mbosso_ , @iamlavalava , @queendarleen_ na Mama yake @mama_dangote na wengine wengi” reads a post from Wasafi TV.

Tanasha Donna’s EP launch

The celebration came hours after Diamond Platnumz snubbed Tanasha Donna’s EP launch in Nairobi, on grounds that he had gone to attend to an emergency that needed his attention.

“Kutokana na tatizo la ghafla lilotokea nyumbani, imenibidi niruke Dar es Salaam Maramoja kwajili ya kulisolve....hivyo naweza fika nimechelewa, au pengine kutofanikiwa kuhudhuria ghafla ya Uzinduzi maalum ya EP ya Mpenzi wangu Mjini Nairobi Usiku wa leo...Niwakumbushe tu kuwa Event hio itakuwa inaruka live kupitia @wasafitv ...Mlio majumbani msikose kutazama” said Diamond.

The act of Chibu Dangote missing his girlfriend EP Launch left many with questions, of whether his absence at Ms Donna’s even was intentional.

