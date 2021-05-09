Comedian Professor Hamo has elicited quite the reactions from his fans after posting a photo in celebration of Mother’s Day.
How Kenyans reacted to Professor Hamo’s Mother’s Day post
Dead beats day ni lini tukuwish- Kenyans react to Hamo's post
“You make the world go round,” wrote Hamo as he posted a picture wishing mothers a happy celebration.
However, fans were having none of it reminding him of his recent situation after being exposed as a deadbeat dad.
Clintonmarusiodero: “Not forgetting Jemutai.”
Shauline: “You too. Tukingoja DNA”
Preccccccci: “Dead beats day ni lini tukuwish ☠️☠️☠️💀”
Harryet_elegwa_: “Trying your best to remain relevant 😏”
Stanelykwambugu: “Hamo wapi Jemutai wish her mothers day”
Evekansas: “Even Jemutai❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Catherine_maina_kanyi: “Wish Jemutai first!”
Mormbithi: “It's the actions that we believe not these social media posts.Umejivalia ngozi ya kondoo Meeeeeeeeeeeeh”
F2jibril11: “Wewe ata ufai u wish wamama mothers day na vile ume wangusha tunaogojeya msema ukweli DNA”
Kaikara9: “Wish u too happy Mother’s Day. Wewe pia ni mama 💛🧡💛🧡💛”
Julsnzax: “ Hii wish imekuja bad timing juu vile wakenya wataku fry! 😢 Mmhhh wakenya hawana chills 😂but ngojea inchi ingine ijaribu ku chokoza mkenya moja, ndio utajua tunapendana sana😂😂”
