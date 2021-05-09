RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

How Kenyans reacted to Professor Hamo’s Mother’s Day post

Dead beats day ni lini tukuwish- Kenyans react to Hamo's post

Comedian Professor Hamo has elicited quite the reactions from his fans after posting a photo in celebration of Mother’s Day.

You make the world go round,” wrote Hamo as he posted a picture wishing mothers a happy celebration.

However, fans were having none of it reminding him of his recent situation after being exposed as a deadbeat dad.

Clintonmarusiodero: “Not forgetting Jemutai.

Shauline: “You too. Tukingoja DNA”

Preccccccci: “Dead beats day ni lini tukuwish ☠️☠️☠️💀”

Harryet_elegwa_: “Trying your best to remain relevant 😏”

Stanelykwambugu: “Hamo wapi Jemutai wish her mothers day”

Evekansas: “Even Jemutai❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Catherine_maina_kanyi: “Wish Jemutai first!”

Mormbithi: “It's the actions that we believe not these social media posts.Umejivalia ngozi ya kondoo Meeeeeeeeeeeeh”

F2jibril11: “Wewe ata ufai u wish wamama mothers day na vile ume wangusha tunaogojeya msema ukweli DNA”

Kaikara9: “Wish u too happy Mother’s Day. Wewe pia ni mama 💛🧡💛🧡💛”

Julsnzax: “ Hii wish imekuja bad timing juu vile wakenya wataku fry! 😢 Mmhhh wakenya hawana chills 😂but ngojea inchi ingine ijaribu ku chokoza mkenya moja, ndio utajua tunapendana sana😂😂”

