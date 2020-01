Days after K24 news anchor Shiksha Arora got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Salman Manji, the couple held an engagement party at an undisclosed location, that was attended by close friends and relatives.

Pulse Live came across the photos and videos after her close friend and Colleague Betty Kyalllo who had attended the engagement party shared them via her Instagram.

Shiksha and Salman got engaged on 1st January, in South Africa where they have been on vacation for some time.

How Shiksha Arora’s engagement party went down (video)

Photos