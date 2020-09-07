Over the weekend, Socialite cum business woman Vera Sidika launched her high end salon “Vera Sidika SPA" in Nyali, Mombasa.

The invites only affair was hosted by the president of comedy in Africa Eric Omondi, with Ms Sidika's close friends, business partners and parents in attendance.

In a series of videos shared via her Insta-stories, the bootylicious queen documented all the fun and exciting moments at the launch as she opened doors to the public. Information shared by Ms Sidika indicates that her beauty parlour contains; a massage parlour, barber shop and a salon where all services are offered.

How the launch of Vera Sidika’s beauty Parlour went down in Mombasa (Photos)

“Introducing The most tranquil body, beauty and hair spot in 001; VS Spa @vsspa001,” reads Vera’s caption on a video from her massage room.

The launch comes months after Vera opted to relocate her Salon from Westlands, Nairobi after moving her residence to Mombasa.

Previously, Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour that was officially launched in May 2018, used to be located at the Western Heights, in Westlands, but closed its doors when Corona checked in.

How the launch of Vera Sidika’s beauty Parlour went down in Mombasa (Photos)

How the launch of Vera Sidika’s beauty Parlour went down in Mombasa (Photos)

How the launch of Vera Sidika’s beauty Parlour went down in Mombasa (Photos)

How the launch of Vera Sidika’s beauty Parlour went down in Mombasa (Photos)

The renowned socialite mentioned that she decided to move her business from Westlands to Nyali in search of more customers.

A few months ago, Ms Sidika shared photos of a house she had acquired at the coast, saying it was under renovation before she moved in.

In 2018, she said that the motive to unveil her own Salon was not only to mint money but to offer exclusivity and luxury to those who like their privacy.

Video