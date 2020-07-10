How to Login into your Client Portal and make deposits in your FXPesa Account

Forex trading is the largest financial market in the world, recording a daily turnover of over $5 trillion. As a result, the forex trading market represents a unique and highly lucrative opportunity for traders worldwide.

In addition, Forex trading has proven to be a great source of income for successful investors, and unlike in the past, when this incredible market was available only to a select few.

In that tune, you might have heard of EGM Securities Limited which runs the FXPesa, a platform that offers the most convenient and rewarding money-making venture on the internet through forex trading.

But at the same time wondering how you will be able to create an account with FXPesa, Login, make deposits and at the end of the day still make money.

Here are a few tips on how to log into your client portal and make deposits into your FXPesa account.

How to login to Client Portal

Logging into the Client Portal

Welcome to FXpesa Client Portal. Here you can manage your accounts, make a deposit, withdraw funds, and access insightful reports and technical analysis among many other features.

Go to google and type in: https://portal.fxpesa.com/

This will redirect you to our Fxpesa client portal home page

On the client portal Home page, Input your email address and click on ‘’Continue’’

After clicking on ‘’continue’’, this will prompt you to enter your ‘’ Password’’

Finally, after filling the correct password, you will be able to login to your portal successfully. This will take you to the main dashboard page on the portal, here on the left-hand side you can see all the options available to manage your account.

We all forget sometimes, and in case you have forgotten your client portal password, here is how you can retrieve it:

On the home page, at the step where you are required to enter your password and you cannot remember your password, click on the tab below, written ‘’Forgot password’’

This will initiate a password reset email that will be sent to your email address. This email address will contain a link that you will use to reset your portal password. Please make sure to use the link within 30 minutes of receiving it.

Also a quick tip on how to resolve any client portal error when resetting your password, kindly try using a different browser and also clearing your cache by pressing CTR+F5.

HOW TO DEPOSIT INTO MY FXPESA ACCOUNT

Here is the procedure on how to deposit on your FXPESA account:

First, login to your client portal and on your client portal dashboard, select ‘’Deposits’’

To make a deposit, Click on the deposit tab on the left hand side. you can choose from 5 different methods, by Card, Bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller

To make a card deposit simply click on the tab and select the wallet account that you want to deposit the funds into, make sure to select the correct wallet account with the currency that you are using. Select the card type and click continue.

You then need to add your card details, your card number, Expiry date, your name and the CVV then click Submit.

To make a bank transfer you will need our bank details to give to your bank, please take note of the relevant account number and IBAN . Our bank is Bank of Africa (BOA).

To make a Skrill deposit, click on the tab and choose the correct wallet you would like to transfer the funds to, enter the amount you would like to deposit which must be between $50 and 20,000 USD click submit and the Skrill page will appear, you will need to login using your Skrill credentials and the amount you decide to fund must be available in your Skrill balance in order for you to Pay.

To make a Neteller deposit, click on the tab and choose the correct wallet that you would like to transfer the funds to, enter the amount you would like to deposit which must be between $50 and 20,000 USD. Enter your Neteller Email address, your Neteller Secure ID and click submit, the Neteller page will appear for you to login to and process the deposit.

You will receive an email with the transfer instructions. Once we receive the funds, we will allocate them to your account, and you will receive a notification.

Worry not if you’re looking to learn the art of Forex trading or sharpen your skills, FXpesa holds regular webinars to train customers about the art, look out on their social media pages for the next one.