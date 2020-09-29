Socialite cum Beautypreneur Huddah Monroe is slowly expanding her empire with the launch of her own Clothing and Shoe line that will come branded with her name.

On Monday (night) Ms Monroe shared a number of designs of her upcoming shoe line with her over 2.1 million followers, telling them to get ready for brand Huddah.

“First Sample, I hate them, soo uncomfortable, the pink Bottom is not the colour of what I asked for. Urgh! We move...I will keep trying …I love comfort.

Ps. My shoes must be comfortable ‘nothing as bad as painful show! I hate sore feet’ they must be classy, queen shit Chic and Trendy. So it might take some time before I launch ladies. But enjoy my other products on the meantime” announced Huddah.

Huddah Monroe

Ms Monroe pointed out that many of her followers and customers have reached out to her with a request that she cater for all sizes.

“Most of you want big shoe sizes. Never heard a woman with size 42 in shoes. And I am not being sarcastic. But that’s a good challenge. I will try all sizes in. save your coins’ sis. O am coming for it. Wenye wivu wajonyonge” said Monroe.

On the other hand, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO, has already put up her clothing line under the name “Huddah Clothing” where she sells women Clothes.

Also Read: Huddah Monroe responds to fan confessing love for her

Huddah Monroe

The petite business lady launched her lipstick line in 2016 that is now very successful.