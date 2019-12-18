Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has said that rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka should be arrested because he is an idiot.

In a series of posts expressing her displeasure with the way Kaka conducted himself after releasing his song #WajingaNyinyi, Huddah said he is a fool for making up a non-existent assassination story and getting summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The socialite went on to say that the song that was seen to bring a revolution which she wholeheartedly supported has now lost meaning after King Kaka’s publicity stunts.

King Kaka should be arrested, he’s an idiot – Huddah Monroe

“They should arrest King Kaka. SMH! He is an idiot for lying about the assassinations and also the DCI summon. I have never been this pissed after supporting someone this much. The message of the song has lost its meaning,” said Huddah in a post.

She added that; “LMAFAO! Nimekasirika after posting that song and saying finally someone has spoken for us! Then unaleta hii Ujinga yote. Mjinga ni wewe! I was ready to go to the streets to fight for such a joke.”

In another post, Huddah called on the Kaka Empire boss to provide evidence of the assassination attempt, noting that he should stop joking with life.

King Kaka should be arrested, he’s an idiot – Huddah Monroe

“Assassination attempt on u. where is the car? Where is the evidence? Let’s stop joking with life. Kenya is a free country! U are not that important. Nobody will try to kill u. The Govt knows Kenyans can’t do shit. They will only tweet and sleep,” she wrote.

King Kaka had earlier claimed that there was an assassination attempt on his life but could not provide evidence of the same, only tweeting that he needed security.

Wajinga Nyinyi hit maker King Kaka records statement with police after warning from DCI over false summons

DCI summon

He later posted that he had been summoned by the DCI, claims that were refuted by the DCI warning him to stop chasing clout using their name.

"We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKing has been summoned. Nobody from @DCI_Kenya has summoned him."

"Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as platform in seeking media attention," DCI stated.