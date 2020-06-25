Fans crushing on celebrities is a normal thing and some have gone as far as doing weird things just to get the attention of their favorite celebrities.

Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe is one who can stand and say she has had the most of such experiences, with many men confessing to loving her and ready to do anything to be with her.

In another of the many instances, a fan by the name Muddy took to her comment section saying that he should have kissed and told the Huddah Cosmetics boss how he feels.

Huddah Monroe responds to fan confessing love for her

“I should have kissed you, I should have told you, told you that how I feel,” commented Mkmuddy on the Bosschick’s post.

Huddah then savagely responded to the guy clearly stating that the closest the fan will get to kissing her will be through his girlfriend's lips.

She went on to ask him to buy the girlfriend one of her Huddah Cosmetic lipsticks.

“@mkmuddy LOL! Easiest way to kiss me is through your girlfriends lips. Get her @huddahcosmetics lippie,” responded Huddah Monroe.

This is not the first time she is savagely responding to her followers for commenting on her posts. Fearless Huddah has had herself entangled in beefs with other celebrities as well for making reckless comments about her and how she makes her money.