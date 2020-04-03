Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has been forced to explain her absence in the music scene since she stated dating Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

In a 2 Minutes-explainer video, Ms Mdee pointed out that she decided to take a musical break, after working on her craft for 13 years straight, without any rest.

Hutuachani- Shouts Vanessa Mdee’s Boyfriend Rotimi as she explains her absence from the music scene since they started dating

Musical Break

“Honestly in have been in the music industry for 13 years I have never taken a break, So I finally found some time for me, to do what Vee likes, to do what Vee wants to do, to chill, I found Love, beautiful Love and I’m so happy, I’m enjoying my life. So I just wanna take time to enjoy life. I have now time to work on my podcast and thank you so much for supporting my season one. Season two is going to be even greater, I’m going to answer all your questions, because there has been a lot of concerns, when is your next song coming out, all that is gonna be answered. I wanna thank you for your love and continued supported. I just wanna advise you too to find time for yourself, realign yourself, pray, reconnect with God and take care of your family and your loved ones.” Said Vanessa Mddee.

While issuing the clarification, Vee Money’s boyfriend Rotimi appeared in the video saying “Hatuachani”.

Clarification

Vanessa’s statement was received overwhelmingly by her fans who were wondering why she disappeared in the music industry after finding Love.

Her Sister Mimi Mars said “@vanessamdee Thank You for finally giving this Clarity 🙏🏾 Now People can we let the Royal Butterscotch family Be. In peace ✌🏾 Kwa wale ambao hamjaelewa mngependa tafsida mfuateni @shadeeweriss inbox”.

Vanessa and Rotimi were first spotted together back in October 2019 while on a Baecation in Miami, before going public with their relationship.

More Reactions

zarithebosslady “We love u babe”

mangekimambi_” ‘Hatuachani’ awww 😍 . So happy for you mdogo angu”

akotheekenya “Mummy my sweetie❤️”

talliaoyando “You is gorgeous honey...sending you love n light dada ❤️💛💚”

kansiime256_ “🔥🔥🔥🔥Oh how this just makes my heart swell gurl”

tessychocolate “Awwwww this makes me smile 😍😊”

sanchiworld ‘Awwww 😍😍😍 sending lots of love to you 🤗🤗 remain blessed ❤️”

tracywanjiru_ “Loved everything about this❤️❤️❤️”

aminaabdirabar “You’re so damn beautiful Vee. Sending lots of love ❤️❤️”

sheilahgashumba “Take your time @vanessamdee !! Sometimes all someone needs is a break and as long as it makes sense to you and makes you happy, that’s what matters sis!! Love yoou x You look soo happy in love”