King of Genge Jua Cali’s wife Lilly Asigo has disclosed how her husband has turned her into being a better person.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of three narrated how her husband has been pushing her to do things that she only thought of.

She went on to say that he has always kept his promises to her and supported all the businesses she has tried.

Ms Asigo also appreciated her husband for believing in her and seeing her potential, before anyone believed she could do it.

Here is her post;

“I am a better person today because of my husband. He pushes me to do better, he supports my vision, always there to encourage me and cheer me on. He once said 'babe, when we stop paying rent, I will empower you and allow you to experiment all sorts of business you want and get to choose the one you really like.' Few months later, it all came true. I won't forget how you encouraged me to join the hospitality industry, later supported me as a fashion designer and my beauty line.

I will never forget the day I told you about me guest hosting at a show and you started coaching me and asked me to read a book out loud for you to hear me while in the bedroom and went ahead to help me read a teleprompter without moving my eyes just in case it was part of it.. and you also made me record my voice so that I get to know how I sounded and if there was anything to improve on. Thank you for the push. You saw something in me that I did not know I have, the potential to do so much more! Most people would say 'nakalia talent' 😁. Babe, I will continue working hard, I won't let you down for believing in me. Thank you! @juacaligenge”