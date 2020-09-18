Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has made a bold confession on death, stating that she has informed her family that when her day of resting comes, she should be buried on the same day.

Madam Boss made the statement ahead of the burial of her sister-in-law, saying she doesn’t want to go through the pain and struggles her brother has been through, for the past one month since losing his wife.

The Wema Wako hit maker lamented that nobody is bothering to check up on her and find out if she needs help or even comfort her, and her family during this difficult time.

Akothee

No one to comfort me

“The air is thin up here. Always attending my families funerals alone. With my security, PA and photographers. I am panicking, I have no one to comfort me, no one is even asking if I need anything or any help. But when people have funerals, the number of phone calls I get only God Knows. I am learning to be selfish too, I wish I could, be blessed,” wrote Akothee.

She added that; "Some people are so insensitive still calling me to send them contributions for their own funerals , no one has called to ask if they could accompany me to the burial or even when the burial is 🙏 wee . This time round I am too weak to attend & witness my brother lower his wife to rest, sijui niweke kichwa wapi ? 🙆🙆🙆💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,

For me if I die today , I have asked my family to burry me the same day 😭, the trauma my mother has gone through for a month waiting for nyabondo because of the covird situation,I can't stand seeing her making trips to the funeral home , May The Lord comfort everyone who lost their loved ones during this hard times 🙏🙏🙏, gooodmorning my love 🙏”

Akothee’s sister-in-law (Sarah Anne Atieno Kokeyo) who passed away on August 20, 2020 while in Kampala, Uganda will be laid to rest on September 21, 2020 in Awendo, Migori County.

