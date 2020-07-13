Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has said that she is very disturbed after the person that took pictures of her car with malicious intentions did it again.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two who was seeking help on what to do from her fans said that the first time the woman in question took the pictures, she sent them to someone close to her (Muli), claiming she was doing something wrong yet she was having a meal at a restaurant.

“Hello instafam. I would like to get your opinion on something. I am seeking the opinion of a public court. Last week I told you guys about someone that took a video of my car while I was having a meal at one of my favorite restaurants and then proceeded to send it to someone close to me. She was alluding to the fact that I was doing something wrong. I am still trying to figure out whether it is wrong to eat,” said part of her post.

Lillian Muli

Ms. Muli mentioned that on Saturday, the same happened and she was feeling extremely offended. She went ahead to say that she will expose the said woman to stop her from doing the same to other innocent people.

“Yesterday the same woman happened to spot my car again took a video and sent it to the very same person again. Still with malicious intent. Now don't get me wrong what people do with their phones is their business however is it right for someone to infringe on my personal privacy in this way? Isn't this criminal? I would also like to expose the person here because this is the second time they are doing this and I am extremely offended. I also would not like this person to continue doing this to innocent people. Share your thoughts. Nimsongeshe mbele ama? I am seriously very disturbed,” stated mama boys.

The Citizen TV news anchor’s words come a few days after she called out the person that took a picture of her car, with malicious intentions.

Media Personality Lillian Muli

Lillian Muli said that there is no rest for wicked people like her, adding that she failed miserably.

