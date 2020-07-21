I am taking a rest in self isolation but feeling much better – Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi

Radio Jambo breakfast show presenter Gidi Gidi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he developed flu symptoms.

In a message to his fans, the radio presenter said he has been unwell since Friday and his doctor advised that he takes a coronavirus test which he has done, and only awaits the results.

The thanked his fans for supporting him adding that he is feeling much better even as he isolates and will be back on the air waves soon.

“To my Radio and Online fans, Just to let you know that I have been feeling unwell since Friday with flu symptoms. The Doctor advised that i should take COVID-19 test first, which I did yesterday and waiting for the results. I am taking a rest in self isolation but feeling way much better today. Thanks for the support and hope to engage with you soon on air,” said Gidi.

His announcement comes a day after Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange revealed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Through his Twitter handle, Jeff conveyed that he had since gone into isolation.

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good... NO symptoms...and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!" his post read.

Jeff’s announcement made him the second journalist from Royal Media Services to go public after testing positive for Covid-19, after political reporter Stephen Letoo.

