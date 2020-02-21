Rapper Cashy Karimi aka Miss Cashy has opened up on her absentee baby daddy and the challenges she has been experiencing.

The mother of one said she has been battling a lot of anxiety and pride because of the trouble her baby daddy has brought her.

According to her, this has gotten her deeply worried on the future and wellbeing of her son, which has seen her cry many times.

I battle so much with anxiety – Khaligraphs’ ex Cashy on absentee baby daddy

Ms Cashy went ahead to commend single parents who have been strong for their kids, even without the support of their partners.

She also appreciated the people who have gone out of their way to support mothers like herself, who have been there for their kids.

“I cried for 3 hours before this picture was taken, but who posts pictures of their tears?... lol

I cried because I feel very deeply for the wellbeing and future of my son. As a mom, I battle sooo much with anxiety and then pride, especially when it comes to dealing with an absent 'other parent'. It gets overwhelming, and I think moms/dads are superheroes for handling their own emotions.. While still being fully present for their kids and being kickass cool parents. Power to everyone who manages to smile through the waves, Power to the men/women who step in to help raise these kids, and power to everyone else who holds our hands. ❤ Special love to all you moms doing your best,” she wrote.