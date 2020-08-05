I choose my wife over Gospel music – Bahati

Singer and EMB boss Kevin Bahati has said that he will always choose his wife Diana Marua, over Gospel music.

Speaking while responding to a questions asked by Radio Maisha presenters Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu, the singer said that Gospel music is not Jesus.

He went on to state that he knows Jesus with his heart, and he will always choose his wife, because she has blessed him with beautiful children and takes good care of him.

“Ukiambiwa uchague between gospel music ama Diana,” asked Miya.

“Ah Bibi yangu tu. Huyo ni mke wangu, naenda na mke wangu. Unajua Gospel music sio Yesu ndugu yangu. Yesu namtambua ako kwa moyo wangu lakini hapa duniani Diana kila siku…Wewe angalia unaona watoto warembo, ndio huyo nimeanza kuongeza weight what else?” posed Bahati.

During the Celebrity Hotseat questions, the Wanani hit maker also disclosed that one habit she doesn’t like about his wife is the fact that she easily gets annoyed.

“Yaani anakasirika haraka sana,” added Bahati.

Separated from Gospel music

This comes a few days after Bahati said he had separated himself from the Gospel Industry and is now focused on doing love songs.

“The gospel ni Christ and I have Christ in my heart and believe in God and God is the reason I’m at the top, I cannot leave Christ, that’s the most important, it’s not the gospel industry. The Gospel Industry I rotten…but that’s story for another day.

I prayed before I wrote Wanani, Missing You,nili-consult God sana. I was fought a lot in the gospel industry and I knew I was not doing the gospel for the people. So when I’m doing a gospel song I will do it for God not for the industry.

I just separated myself from the gospel industry for a while but I’m in Christ and the lord is my personal saviour,” said Bahati.