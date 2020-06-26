I didn’t even have any idea of Sex, I was just showing up in bed – Akothee on marriage with first husband

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has disclosed that when she got married to her first husband and father of her three daughters, she knew nothing about sex.

In a throwback picture she shared showing how deeply they were in love, the mother of five said that at the time, all she knew about sex was only showing up in bed and that was all.

Akothee mentioned that she came to learn about sex in 2010 and if her ex-husband known as Jared would try her now, he might need medical help.

Throwback picture of Akothee with ex-husband and other friends

Madam Boss then joked that he feels like showing the ex-husband how much he has grown, and learnt sexually after they parted ways, as she asked God to bless him and his family.

“I just don't know why this love ended 😂😂 see romance shaa , just imagine I dint even have any idea of Sex ,I was just showing up in bed 😂😂😂, I discovered Sex in 2010😂😂😂, Jared should try me now haki 😂😂, The ambulance should be packing downstairs , a patient will be visiting the doctors and that patient is not me 😂😂😂. I really feel like I should show him my new styles and the things I learnt on earth after I left 😂😂I have advanced 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🏃🏃🏃🏃 God bless you and your family Jakamagambo Sani Atwera proper, jogi kiaya 😂😂😂” wrote Akothee.

Akothee has in the past opened up to her fans saying that she got married to Jared while she was a teenager through a church wedding. At the time, the father to her three daughters was a university student but after some years, they parted ways.

