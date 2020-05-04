Hypeman and Radio presenter DNG’s girlfriend Fiona James has responded after a fans asked to know what happened between the two love birds.

This comes a few days after DNG was accused of cheating with her side chick. The fan also noted that Ms Fiona had also removed the hypeman’s surname 'Ngibuini' which he had beside her name as well as deleted all pictures they took together.

“Your boyfriend DNG, what happened? You even deleted your “Sirname” Ngibuini?” asked the fan.

I don’t deal na simu za jamii – Responds Fiona James after being asked about her boyfriend DNG

In her response, Fiona said she does not do men who can be used by everyone. “Weeeh I dont deal na simu za jamii,” she said.

She went on to say that she is single after another asked if she was seeing someone, an indication that all is not well between the two.

Another of Ms Fiona’s followers asked what she would tell her in-laws having been introduced to DNG’s larger family, the actress said she was not the only girl her boyfriend had introduced to his parents, and she won’t be the last.

DNG’s response after being accused of cheating and leaking nude photos of his alleged sidechick

“So what?? Kwani ni wetu? Am sure he is smart enough atajua what to tell them. Am not the only girl amepelekwa uko neither will I be the last… tuko wengi,” said Fiona.

I don’t deal na simu za jamii – Responds Fiona James after being asked about her boyfriend DNG

Last week, DNG was the topic of discussion in a number of gossip pages after the lady in question (Toto Ray) accused DNG of sharing her Nude photos on Telegram.

In a video Toto Ray (DNG’S Side-chick) narrated that she was in a romantic relationship with the star without knowing he had a girlfriend.

Also Read: DNG’s response after being accused of cheating and leaking nude photos of his alleged sidechick