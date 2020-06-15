Fast-rising Comedian Deborah Chebet Ronoh is turning 20 years old and she has decided to share 10 little known facts about herself.

The former NRG presenter disclosed that she managed to make her first million at the age of 19, something she is proud of.

In her post, Ronoh listed 10 things under the tag “My 10 proud achievements at 19 years” where she pointed out that, at 19 her YouTube channel also garnered over 4.2 million views.

Comedian Deborah Chebet Rono

Here are the 10 facts about Ronoh at the age of 19.

First youngest radio presenter in Kenya Earned my first million Became the first fastest rising online creator Appeared in Magazine Appeared in a couple newspapers Headlined in a couple of blogs Met my Kenya idols and interviewed some Had the No.1 mid-morning show on Radio Earned 4.2 M YouTube views on Chebet Ronoh Appeared on most Kenyan TV Networks

Also Read: Kambua shares 10 facts about self as she joins the Millionaires club

Comedian Deborah Chebet Rono

Thank You

A greatful Ronoh, expressed gratitude towards her fans and followers for helping her achieve such great milestone at a young age.

“I really just wanna thank God so heavy for everything he blessed me with at 19 I could never do this on my own fr🙏🏼 I thankful for every struggle and lesson#im20mfsssss. Happy 20th birthday Deborah Chebet Rono” shared Ronoh.

Also Read: 10 Instagram comedians who cracked our ribs in 2019

Birthday Messages

mimi_mvrs11 “Another June Beauty ❤️ Happy Birthday Rono 🎈”

christinewawira “Happy queen! Congratulations 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

eddiebutita “Welcome to GREATNESS, Happy birthday💥💥💥”

hassansarah “Happy birthday doll. Keeping soaring🤗🎉”

millywajesus “Happy birthday girl keep winning”

Comedian Deborah Chebet Rono

kalekyemumo “Happy happy birthday girl... keep rising and keep shinning & remember God first 🙌🏾🎉🎉”

kabiwajesus “Happy birthday 🙏🙏”

michelle.ntalami “Aww fellow June baby! 😍 Happy Birthday young Queen! 👸🏾💕 @rono.h”

flaqo411 “Happy Birthday champ💪💪”

joewmuchiri “Happy Bornday Ronoh 🔥🙌🏾”

celestinegachuhi “Happiest birthday dear😍”

naomie__kimeu “Lol we share a birthday... Happpyy Birthday❤️❤️❤️❤️”

i.shikki “You are an inspiration to all ladies out here “