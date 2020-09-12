Popular Twitter feminist Scophine Maverick Aoko has caused ripples once again after declaring that she has no issue being married as a second wife.

Ms Aoko who appeared on NTV's Wicked Edition alongside Radio Presenter Annitah Raey expressed sympathy when Ms Raey declared that she is neither interested in being second wife nor the institution of marriage.

An adamant Annitah explained that she has been married before and wouldn't like to get back into such an arrangement.

Maverick Scophine Aoko

Annitah, however, disclaimed that she has not written off male companionship saying that she will "always need a man" and emphasizing that marriage may not be for everyone.

An appalled Aoko dismissed the idea of staying single saying that Annitah may end up getting pets and calling them "sweety" should she choose to remain unmarried.

"That's very sad, I feel very sad for Annitah because marriage is beautiful and she will reach at that point where she is going to hug her pillows and start calling her pet 'sweety'," Aoko stated adding that it is wrong for anyone to appear on national TV and claim that they will not get into marriage because it is hard work.

Aoko, who has been called dubbed "the feminist fighting for men" went on to justify her claim by asking viewers of the show to consider what men also go through.

