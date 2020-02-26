Singer Phyllis Mwihaki Ng’etich popularly known as Phy has disclosed that she realized she was pregnant one week to her fourth year, final examination at the University of Nairobi.

According to the Taabu singer, she had traveled for work and she felt sick the entire trip, and she only assumed it was jet lag.

When she realized she was pregnant, a lot changed and she had the most stressful week at the University.

I found out I was pregnant one week to my final exams – Singer Phy

“I caught a flight to go work completely oblivious to why I felt sick the entire way and back… Kurudi nikidhani ni jet lag I find out 1 week before my fourth year finals with an unfinished project. Exam week was so stressful I don’t think Nai Uni has ever seen that much vomit. Amen to graduating,” she wrote.

Phy made the revelation after she asked her followers who are mothers to share with her things they didn’t know until they got pregnant or became mums.

“What didn’t you know until you got pregnant/became a mum?” she asked.

While responding to another mum, the singer disclosed that she went through 16 hours of labour because she wanted to have a natural birth, but ended up going for an emergency Caesarean Section.

“True that! I planned for a vaginal birth, went through 16 hours of labor, then ended up doing an emergency C section,” said Phy.

She also opened up on other challenges she has been experiencing including breastfeeding and having many sleepless nights.