DJ Pierra Makena has said that being separated with her daughter as she quarantines has been the worst time for her, as she keeps getting anxious and having sleepless nights.

The mother of one who recently returned from a work trip in the United States said she loves her daughter so much, and the separation has not been easy for her.

She went on to appreciate her family for the support and constant assurance that all will be well soon, as she also prayed for protection from God.

I get sleepless nights – DJ Pierra Makena on separation with daughter

“If you know me...you will know how much I love my baby. Being separated has been one of my worst nightmares. I get anxious.. I get sleepless nights....but I thank God for my family who are extremely supportive and assuring me every day that all will be ok. Thankyou @veejaystudios for this memory..😥😥😥😥😥& @ruthodhiambo for styling 5 more days to go......MAY GOD PROTECT US ALL,” said DJ Pierra.

Ms Makena had to go into self-isolation following her return from the US, after government gave the directive for all international passengers arriving in the country. This was also in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Felt better yesterday. Still can’t sleep at night. Spoke to my baby.. and she is not taking it well. It's terrible.. I feel bad that i can't see her yet. Staying in the house is weird though… but thanks to my friends who have been checking up and even coming downstairs to wave at me🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 crazy uh!?” wrote Pierra Makena as she begun her 14-day self-isolation.