Actress and socialite Risper Faith has sent a message to ladies who are fond of ignoring messages sent to their DMs by men.

Speaking while she celebrated her wedding anniversary, the mother of one said she met her husband through Instagram, because she responded to his message.

She went on to say that anyone can be in the exact situation she is in (Celebrating her wedding anniversary) if they put in a little more effort and respond to the Dms.

I got my husband from Instagram – shouts Risper Faith as she celebrates wedding anniversary

Ms Faith further advised them to be open and stop ignoring the people who try to engage them via social media.

“Just a reminder that this too can happen to you if you put a little effort like replying that dm,opening up about dating and not ignoring men,I got my husband from Instagram btw #tbt❤️ #weddingphotography #happywifehappylife💕 #parents,” said Ms Risper Faith.

Risper Faith and her hubby Brian featured on K24 TV reality show Nairobi Diaries among other socialites and went ahead to go for several seasons before they called it quits from the show.

I got my husband from Instagram – shouts Risper Faith as she celebrates wedding anniversary

Shortly after, in 2018, they announced their wedding which was attended by among others close friends and family members at the Radisson Blue hotel in Nairobi.

The couple is blessed with a son.