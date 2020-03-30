I had fame and life before GOK – Dennis Itumbi

Former PSCU Director of Digital, Innovation and Diaspora Communications Dennis Itumbi has said that he had life and fame, long before he was appointed to serve in the Government of Kenya.

This was after a fan accused him of doing little to help young people when he had the opportunity.

The fan identified as Frank Ojwang accused Mr Itumbi of choosing personal gains and fame while serving in the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit.

“@dennisitumbi had a good opportunity to advocate for the youth, he chose his tummy and fame,” said Ojwang, after Itumbi shared an artwork image accusing police of harassing the ‘HustlerNation’

He then responded to Ojwang stating that he never at one point during his time in government head the youth department in country, adding that he was famous before joining government, and that he had a life too.

“@frank.ojwang I never headed the Youth Docket at any one time. Fame and life I had long before GOK,” responded Itumbi.

Several of Itumbi’s followers seemed to agree with Ojwang’s sentiments and they joined the conversation accusing Itumbi of being selfish.

Here is what they said;

omaetheguy “@frank.ojwang when he is out now, he is trying to associate himself with the hustlers on the ground...@dennisitumbi tunakujua sana. You're just driven by self gains”

ericqo_mkenya “@dennisitumbi ukijaza hiyo kitambi mbona hukuwa unaongea hivi?”

mutsotsoleki “@dennisitumbi did you head any tangatanga docket 🤔”

looky_republic “@dennisitumbi funika io bakuli yako na utoke apo kabisa....nonsense”

k3vqay “@dennisitumbi You have no moral obligation to say so. Not long ago you were on the top floor dancing with the devil, now that we're in basement, how does it feel?”

omollohesbon “It becomes very difficult to associate you with rule of law given your past celebration of police brutality and state violence before you got edged out from the Centre. Repent and apologize first then your reform will look real. Otherwise it’s more of sore grapes.”