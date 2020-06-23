Kenyan Gospel singer Wahu Kagwi has for the first time disclosed that she had self-esteem issues as a teenager.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said she never thought she would amount to anything in life and she felt ugly and unintelligent.

Wahu mentioned that if she could go back in time, she would assure her 17 year-old self that everything will eventual be fine.

I had terrible self-esteem issues – Wahu opens up on challenges she experienced growing up

“As a teenager and into my early twenties, I had terrible self-esteem issues. I felt ugly, unintelligent and unworthy of being loved. I never thought I'd amount to anything much in life. I wish I could go back in time and tell 17 year old wahu that everything's gonna be more than ok. That God is on her side and she will overcome,” she said.

The Nifanane Nawe singer shared her story to encourage young people going through different challenges in life, as she encouraged them that God has their backs, and He will take care of them.

Wahu noted that God’s love is unconditional and nothing can stop it from reaching anyone.

I had terrible self-esteem issues – Wahu opens up on challenges she experienced growing up

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but don’t believe the lies the devil will throws your way. Gods got you young girl...Gods got you young man. And there's nothing like being worthy of God’s love..no..his love is unconditional. It knows no religion, no "I'm good or I’m bad"...no "I don’t deserve good things to happen to me"...no. And the bigger your test the bigger your testimony,” said Wahu Kagwi.