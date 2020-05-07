Blogger Aurther Mandela aka Xtian Dela claims that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his Instagram show dubbed #ClubCovid.

In an update seen by Pulse Live Dela said that “Just got summoned by the DCI because of Club Covid. Currently at the DCI HQ”.

Earlier on, Dela had informed his fans that his show #ClubCovid will not be able to air this week on Instagram due to what’s happening behind the scenes.

Blogger Xtian Dela sued for distributing obscene material online in the name of #ClubCovid

Club Covid stopped

“Hey guys, unfortunately I won’t be able to come back today or this week too. A lot is happening behind the scenes. Lots of battles being fought. Will keep you posted. Thanks for the support” said Xtian Dela.

The summon comes days after three parents namely; Anthony Wahome Kamunyi, Morosi King and Francis Karanja, through Ngungi Mburu advocates took legal action against the blogger for broadcasting obscene material online.

The blogger was ordered to cease and desist from live streaming #ClubCovid on his Instagram page with immediate effect, a thing he declined.

I have been summoned by DCI - Xtian Dela

Demand Letter

“Take notice that our instructions are to demand from you within three days which we hereby do for:

Immediate cease and desist from further live-streaming on your Instagram platforms of #CluCovid, display, promotion or distributions of obscene images.

To furnish Us with a confirmation that you have stopped live-streaming #Clubcovid displaying, promoting and distribution of obscene images.

To immediately furnish us with the list of people you have distributed the content to” reads part of the demand letter.

For the past few weeks, Mandela has been live-streaming a show dubbed #ClubCovid where young girls twerk and get paid. The show airs daily from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

Blogger Xtian Dela sued for distributing obscene material online in the name of #ClubCovid