I have never been a threat to Jacque Maribe – Jowie Irungu’s girlfriend Ella speaks

Jowie Irungu’s girlfriend Eleanor Musangi popularly known as Ella has said that she has never been a threat to her boyfriend’s ex-Jacque Maribe.

Speaking when they appeared on a recent interview, Ms Ella said that what people should understand is that they (Maribe and Ella) have never been threats to one another.

Jowie’s girlfriend and mother to his daughter went on clarify that they were not together when Jowie was dating Ms Maribe.

“Jowie was not with me when he was with Jacque. I’ve never been a threat to Jacque and Jacque has never been a threat to me now that’s what you need to understand,” said Ella.

During the same interview, Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni asked if Jowie would still be together with Maribe had he not gone to jail for the murder of business woman Monica Kimani. He then responded saying that he wouldn’t give his thoughts on that, because everything that happened is God’s will.

“I don’t think so. Its God’s will mimi siwezi kupatia thought yangu. Hii yote ni God’s will. God amewill ifanyike hivo na iwe hivo,” said Jowie Irungu.

Joe Jowie Irungu

His clarification comes a few days after he (Jowie) disclosed that he no longer talks to Ms Maribe because they broke up while he was in jail.

He went on to mention that they only talk once in a while when checking up on her.

“I decided not to. Ile tu you know we broke up while I was still inside. Being content is the best thing and for me nothing moved because I still had my Jah (God) in me… We don’t talk maybe check up on, once in a blue moon,” said Jowie.