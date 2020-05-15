Boondocks Gang singer Exray has said that he does not have a problem with Sailors Gang, after he shared a series of posts castigating one of the group members.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Exray famed for the phrase ‘Taniuwa’ said that he only has a problem with Miracle Baby of Sailors, and it’s a personal problem with him.

“Sina beef na sailors… we are always bros but to that baby Snitch… It’s personal,” he said.

I have no beef with Sailors – Boondocks Gang’s Exray clarifies as he warns Miracle Baby

In an earlier post, Exray said that he had respected the Sailors lead singer like a brother, but he ended up disrespecting him.

He went ahead to say that Miracle Baby is stupid and they should meet in court or if he sees fit, go back to the village where he came from.

“Someone tell uyo snitch.. yeni @petermiraclebaby UMBWA SAAANAA Na kesho tupatane kortini ama urudi ochaaa. Nimekuheshimu kama ndugu lakini ume ni disrespect nika ulikuwa umetumwa,” read another of Exray’s post.

Despite this being the case, it remains unclear why the singers from the two budding gengetone groups (Sailors and Boondocks) are on each other’s neck. At the time of publishing, Miracle Baby had not reacted to the words by Exray.