Singer Kevin Bahati has finally opened up on reports that he ditched the Gospel Music Industry for Secular judging by the song she has been releasing recently.

In an interview with MC Jessy, Bahati said he has separated himself from the Gospel Industry for a while and he is now focused on doing love songs.

“The gospel ni Christ and I have Christ in my heart and believe in God and God is the reason I’m at the top, I cannot leave Christ, that’s the most important, it’s not the gospel industry. The Gospel Industry I rotten…but that’s story for another day.

I prayed before I wrote Wanani, Missing You,nili-consult God sana. I was fought a lot in the gospel industry and I knew I was not doing the gospel for the people. So when I’m doing a gospel song I will do it for God not for the industry.

I just separated myself from the gospel industry for a while but I’m in Christ and the lord is my personal saviour,” said Bahati.

Bahati

Bahati explains

Bahati’s explanation comes at a time, Netizens have been urging him to declare his stand on whether he is still a gospel artiste or he crossed over the secular world.

Many have been throwing stones at Mtoto wa Mama on grounds that most of his recent songs got zero spiritual content yet he is a gospel singer.

The Wanani hit-maker has been working with lots of Secular artistes; among them, Boondocks Gang, the Kansoul, Ethic, Benzema, Ssaru, Petra and Akothee.

Bahati with Diana Marua

Weezdom quits

In April, former EMB Records signee Weezdom also announced that he ditched the gospel music industry over what he termed as too much hatred in the gospel world.

“Been getting so many DM’s watu wakiuliza why I have edited my Bio… Soon I will be explaining why but for now, chenye najua tu ni Kwamba I’m no longer doing gospel music. Nimechoka na vita na chuki za gospel industry ya Kenya. God will give me another occupation, mahali nitakuwa na peace #Teamweezdom I love you” shared Weezdom.

