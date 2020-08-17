Switch TV presenter and singer Kush Tracey has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a long post on Instagram, Kush said that the novel Coronavirus disease is real and we are all susceptible to it and everyone should follow the set guidelines and stay safe.

The Chat Spot host mentioned that she is currently feeling fine and recovering well.

Singer Kush Tracey

Kush Tracey also announced that she wont be gracing the Switch TV screens for a few weeks as she isolates, but she will be updating her followers on her progress.

The singer and TV host called on anyone who is not feeling okay to make a point of getting tested to know their situation not put the people they love at risk.

Switch TV’s Kush Tracey

Here's her message;

"FAM I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. WE ARE ALL SUSCEPTIBLE TO THIS VIRUS BECAUSE IT IS HERE WITH US & AND IT IS SO REAL FOR THOSE WHO THINK ITS A JOKE. BUT SO FAR SO GOOD I FEEL FINE-ISH AT THE MOMENT & I THANK GOD & AM TRUSTING HIM TO GET ME THROUGH THIS. BE SAFE COZ WE CAN ALL GERRRIT. AND YOU JUST DON'T KNOW HOW YOU'LL GET IT & WHERE YOU'LL GET IT FROM. IN REGARDS TO WORK, I'LL BE OFF AIR & WORK FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS AS I ISOLATE & TAKE CARE OF ME BUT I WILL BE UPDATING MY PROGRESS & THIS EXPERIENCE ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL LINK IS ON MY BIO. BY DOING A WEEKLY VLOG ON HOW THE WEEK HAS BEEN, WHAT SYMPTOMS AM EXPERIENCING, WHAT AM DOING/TAKING TO KEEP MY SYMPTOMS AT BAY & HOW AM FAIRING. ANYONE THAT HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ME HAS BEEN INFORMED AS WELL. MAY GOD SEE US AS A NATION &THE WORLD THROUGH THIS PANDEMIC #sanitize #socialdistance #staysafe PLEASE IF YOUR BODY IS FEELING FUNNY-ISH JUST GO FOR TESTING, IF I HANDLED IT, YOU SURE WILL AS WELL DON'T BE AFRAID. YOU MIGHT BE ASYMPTOMATIC LIKE ME AT FIRST YET YOU HAVE ALREADY CONTRACTED THE COVID-19 VIRUS & END UP PUTTING THOSE THAT YOU LOVE AT RISK. PLEASE HEED TO THE GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS &BE SMART MY PEOPLE. #ChezaKamaWewe #covid19 IS REAL BUT THE GOOD THING IS THAT WE CAN OVERCOME IT-WE CAN RECOVER & WE CAN GET BETTER #GodIsInControl #weshallovercome #dontlosehope #thistooshallpass #bestrong STOP THE STIGMA COVID-19 IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE AYE AMEN."