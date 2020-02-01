I lost 30 kgs after I was poisoned - Ommy Dimpoz

Tanzanian singer Omary Faraji Nyembo popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz has revealed that he lost 30 kilograms after undergoing a series of treatments for what the singer termed as poisoning.

The Ni wewe hitmaker disclosed that he had trouble eating and drinking water and after numerous tests, the doctors concluded that he was poisoned.

“Matatizo yalianzia siku moja niliamka mara nakula kitu siezi meza, nikijaribu kunywa pia maji hayapiti nikaona ni kama ni miujiza hivi baadaye kwendahospitali, vipimo vyao wakasema kwamba inaonekana ulikula sumu. Ulikula ama kunywa sumu. You mean poisoned food ama? Wakasema hapana ni sumu kabisa” said the singer.

The singer disclosed that he didn’t know who poisoned him and why but he was grateful for being alive even after undergoing major surgeries and treatment in Germany.

Ommy revealed that he was 100 kgs but after being hospitalized he lost 30 kgs. He added that he had struggled with weight issues and after attending the gym for four years, he only managed to lose 4 kgs meaning he only lost 1 kg every year.

The singer went ahead to say that it was Governor Hassan Joho who footed his medical treatment both locally and abroad.

Last year, The ‘Yange’ hit maker scooped the Best Male Artiste in East Africa, in African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) awards beating Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Harmonize, Juma Jux, Rayvanny, Khaligraph Jones, Eddy Kenzo and The Ben.