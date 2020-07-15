Singer Betty Bayo has opened up on mistakes she made in her previous relationship, disclosing little know details to thousands of her followers on social media.

The mother of two said that in the relationship, she made a mistakes from the first day and other mistakes followed.

She mentioned that she was a Christian and saved at the time, but she moved in with a man she had only known for three weeks, without even a wedding as many expected.

Singer Betty Bayo

Betty Bayo mentioned that what she had gotten herself into was not a come we stay marriage, but a “Come we fight” situation and as things kept unfolding, she was already pregnant, not once but twice.

“In my past relationship i made mistake from day 1, followed by more than 1000 more mistakes Though I was still a Christian and still saved I moved in with a man 3 weeks after we met with no wedding or anything legal ata affidavit hakuna ,unlike the expectation of many ,nilienda come we stay sorry i mean come we fight 🤣🤣 I moved in with a man who I barely new his full mpesa names .everyday things were unfolding i dint keep the social distance I got pregnant kidogo kidogo .pregnant aaagain🤣🤣,” narrated the singer.

According to Betty Bayo, she was then forced to say that they got married in a church wedding, which was not true.

File image of Betty Bayo

She went ahead to say that she will one day say everything that happened, noting that she is in love with her new life and what the future holds for her.

“The rest is history i was forced to say i did a wedding then was naive .. nani hapa alikula mchele ya harusi yangu,??? Did I do my wedding in Jupiter ?😎😎,one day ill give my story maybe it will help or entertain some1 somewhere ,for those saying an still in love yes it's true but in love with my future not my past if God was not a forgiving God i deserved to be in a Christian Jail ..if I dnt die of depression .high blood pressure then..i assure you am living to 100 and something years.. am vaccinated for depression #selfblogger #truthhurts #unfollow me at your own risk #ifired my English teacher I can do it💪#Godofonotherchance,” said Betty Bayo.

This comes a few days after she also disclosed that she once bleached her skin to please a man she was dating back in the days.

Singer Betty Bayo

In a post, Bayo confessed that she was optimistic that the man would marry her, so she opted for body transformation to meet the desires of her man.

