Veteran Rapper Jackson Makini Ng’echu aka Prezzo has shared a little known details about his life, disclosing that there is a time he was depressed and forced to stay indoors for a whole year and later on joined Mungiki under the leadership of Maina Kamanda.

In an interview with CTA’s Richard Njau, CMB Prezzo disclosed that after his wedding with Daisy (Mama Zari) in 2008, he had tough choices to make because his then wife loved Nge’chu but hated Prezzo.

“At around 2008, just after that song happened, is when I ended up being married to Mama Zari. So after tupendane, next was all the Mama Zari vibe. And Mama Zari loved Ng’echu but she hated Prezzo. So I was living in a penthouse by that time, it was on Likoni lane. We had Star-studded, A 1 wedding. I did not minimize on the budget. So we get married and moved from the Penthouse into a mansion because I wanted to satisfy my wife at that time, with the finer things in life, with no budget being held back or anything. So we got a house that had six bedrooms and it was just the three of us (Myself, my daughter and Mama Zari) and two house helps,” said Prezzo in part.

He further explained that, a few years into the marriage he had to choose music over his wife and moved out but his life started moving downhill, as he slowly fell into depression.

“At that time Daisy Mama Zari, loved Ng’echu but she hated Prezzo and she wanted me to stop doing music and probably be an accountant or a teacher somewhere, a carpenter…anything but not music. And I was like I spent so much time building this brand and I’m not gonna just leave it like that. So from that point on wards, I left them with that Mansion that I was living in and I took another penthouse. So for also most a year I lost myself. For one year, I used to have my bodyguard bringing me food, bringing me whatever I need in the house, I never left the house for a whole year. I was like I was in a house arrest and slowly getting into depression,” says Prezzo.

Joining Mungiki

A year later, Prezzo got an invite to meet with Maina Njenga and given a chance to join Mungiki as Youth leader and he said yes to the offer.

“So after one year I received a call from a brother called Andrew Nyanja, saying Chairman would like to meet you, Maina Njenga would like to me you. I asked why and the Guy said just Come to Karen. So he wanted a meeting with me. I was asking myself so many questions...I was like what is it that chairman wants to talk to me about.

So we went to Karen and Maina Njenga had this movement and he needed me to be like Youth leader of the Mungikis and who am I to say No. So he gave me responsibilities and I was in the whole Nine years. And just right after our first meeting we went to Limuru and the cops were aware that we were coming and they teargassed Us. And the end of the day they arrested Chairman. So the dust settled and we still used to link up with Chairman. He had different houses in this Town,” posed Prezzo.

