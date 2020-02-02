Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend Tanasha Donna Oketch, has come out to defend herself after fans trolled her over a ‘failed’ performance during her EP Launch that went down at the Sarit Centre Expo on Saturday.

Ms Donna came out to defend herself stating she could do better if she had more days to rehearse since she just had two days.

“Could be better, but for a first with only 2 days rehearsals. i did my best! I know next time will keep getting better! 🙏❤️” read Tanasha’s response after a fan asked her what she thought about her performance.

Fans were displeased by her performance stating that she disappointed them after a much-awaited release of her EP (Extended Play) dubbed #DonnaTellaEP.

They went ahead to diss her performance saying that it was below average and that she would have done better considering she had a band. Fans claimed she was off key and high pitched and tensed during her performances. Others added that it was the reason why Diamond missed her event , because he couldn’t stand the embarrassment.

“ @tanashadonna this is something you have wanted for a long time gal, you could have practiced more but anyway singing live ain't a walk in a park” read a fan's comment.

Here are some of the comments;

jobsonchristine I agree she has been hyping about it for months what was she doing? Beyoncé is an artist yet she practiced four months for her homecoming performance which was only two hours. Know your lanes

_ato_zuri @tanashadonna no honey you can't sing!! Wacha excuses.

just_zippyem @tanashadonna For something so big, you ought not to have an excuse for not practicing.

djeuleyla No one is bitter my dear. I think It was very unprofessional of you to hype us that much only to embarrass your self then now hide under excuses and motivational posts because you hadnt practised well... Stop focusing your prayers and energy on our reactions or praying that God deals with us, have you thought that we could be his messengers too 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ You dont have to die trying to be a singer you know? As for D taking off - which now makes sense was to avoid embarrassment, i absolutely have no words... i died when you started explaining that he had to leave coz Family is important? What exactly are you to him? 🤭🤭🤭

mane_guira @tanashadonna The problem with People is that they don’t like to be to told the truth. Your launch was overhyped and you didn’t deliver. You started telling us about this in Sept. Hiyo time yote haukuuwa una practice? I’m thinking someone serious would even have great dancers with great costumes etc giving your best and making an impression because it’s your first. We need to stop making excuses too. You had enough time to practice!!! (3 Months)

bossbabe11 The performance was terrible plus Hana sauti but you know this days auto tunes ndio inafanya kazi people were shocked by the poor performance after all the hyping

fireproof_ashanti Aki this is the bitter truth. Alafu that man ehh... she needs to evaluate that relationship. Am feeling she's in this alone. Diamond left but she hasn't clicked that yet...

Video (Courtesy)