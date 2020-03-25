Former Capital FM and NTV presenter Anita Nderu has hit back at a fan who tried to fat shame her over an Instagram post showing stretch marks on her body.

The Instagram fan identified as Fatma Ibrahim had asked why Ms Nderu had stretch marks, yet she had not given birth.

“Those stretch marks na hujazaa......😂😂,” commented Fatma after seeing the photo she uploaded on her Instagram page.

I shall post whatever I please – Anita Nderu responds after fan attacked her over stretch marks

Ms Nderu who could not let the demeaning words go unanswered responded stating that stretch marks are part of humans.

She also explained that she chose to share the picture unedited to show everyone that they could feel confident about how they look.

“@fatmahibrahim1 Sweetheart, stretch marks, cellulite, random color patches, fat here and there is part of being a human being. I chose to go edit free this year because I want everyone to feel confident about who they are. If a photo was taken on my phone, that is how I will post it. This is how I look in real life, why should I lie to you I look any other way?” responded Anita.

She went on to say that it was her Instagram account and she is at liberty to post anything she wants on the page.

Anita Nderu promised to continue fighting body shaming because it makes people feel bad about who they are, yet nobody was born perfect.

“For some reason, this post really touched a nerve. It is my instagram account though , so I shall post whatever I please. I shall continue to dissuade body shaming because that actually makes a lot of people feel bad about themselves and there is no need for that, man or woman, no one was born "perfect" and there is no need to seek that "perfection" you are lovely just the way you are. If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. Keep scrolling or unfollow, it is really never that serious,” added Anita Nderu.