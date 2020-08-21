I started drinking to forget and feel numb – Nana Gecaga opens up on alcohol addiction

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece and KICC CEO Nana Gecaga has disclosed that she started taking alcohol to forget things she was going through and feel numb, but before she knew it, she was already addicted.

According to Nana, there were a lot of issues she was not okay with just like any other young adult, and to cover it all up she got into drinking.

“I was checking into rehab at age 21 so when people are starting I’m checking out. So I started at a young age. And I think again it’s more of you don’t party out. I used alcohol to mask a lot of things. There are a lot of things I wasn’t okay with, there are a lot of things that I had issues with like any other adult or young person growing up but when it hooks you, it hooks you,” she said.

“I started drinking to forget, I started drinking to feel numb and before you know it you are going from a functional alcoholic to not remembering what happened before and at age 21, you wouldn’t want your child to go through that,” added Nana Gecaga.

She went ahead to say that she is lucky to be walking and with no major injuries because during her addiction days, she always got into accidents.

Speaking when she appeared on Jessy Junction, the KICC boss narrated that it took the intervention of her brother Jomo Gecaga and elder sister to get her help.

Comedian MC Jessy with Nana Gecaga

“It wasn’t easy, it took a lot. It took my brother and sister also intervening saying this is the last chance but let us get her some help. I had gotten into accidents, crashed cars during that stint and I’m lucky to be walking. Lucky to have no major damage. I really partied a lot and did not take life seriously,” she narrated.

Ms Gecaga noted that it was while she was in rehab that she realized alcoholism is selfish and it had turned her into a selfish person, who put her family through some tough times, despite them not giving up on her.

“It was only in rehab that I learnt that alcoholism is extremely selfish. Addiction is an extremely selfish disease. And lack of a better word, I was selfish, I was a brat. Thankfully it took me coming out of it to realize I put my family through some things and am thankful they were still able to believe in me enough to want me to fix my life,” she added.

