I still love my ex – Nicah the Queen screams months after introducing her new man

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has said that she still loves her ex, just months after she introduced her new man.

In a question and answer session with her fans, the mother of two was asked if she still loved her ex by a curious fan. To which she responded saying that she does, but she was not in love with him

“Year I still love him but no longer in love with him,” wrote Nicah.

New man

This comes barely four months after she introduced her new man, when she shared pictures and videos of them on a baecation at the Coast.

The Ushuhuda singer shared photos of her new man with her Instagram family, insinuating that she had fallen in love with a Nigerian man, whose name she did not reveal.

All the photos and videos shared had the man’s face hidden and they even went to Nigeria where she stayed for several weeks.

Relationship status

Things might however, not have worked with her new man judging from the responses she gave to fans who wanted to know if she was dating.

Nicah responded to most of them saying that she was single and called on anyone who was interested to send an application through her DM.

She later on stated that being single did not mean that she was searching as well.

“Can’t answer more questions am super tired!! And guys the fact that am single doesn’t mean am searching cos buoy my DM is lit with applications!! Thank you for the love peeps,” she said.