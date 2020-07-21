I thought raising my child without the father will be disastrous – DJ Pierra Makena as daughter turns 4

Kenya’s top female Disc Jokey and actress DJ Pierra Makena has said that she thought raising a child without a father would be a devastating affair, but looking back, she was just panicking.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Makena whose daughter just turned 4 years old said that the panic made her think she couldn't do without the support of a man, but she has realized she is strong and capable.

The mother of one pointed out that she is more proud of the four years she has been a single parent, than she has ever been in her life, and that she has become more hardworking and independent.

Dj Pierra went ahead to advice ladies that they shouldn’t force men who don't want to be in their children’s lives, adding that the best they can do is take charge and raise the children, because God is with them.

Ms. Makena said her post was in response to many women who have been asking her how she manages to keep it together as a single mother and is always happy with her life.

“I’m soo proud of my years as a single parent than I have ever been in my life.

I thought Raising my child without the father will be disastrous only to realise we just panic and think we can't do without a man's help...yet we are capable and strong.

I have become more hardworking...independent and super hero!!

If a man does not want to be in his childs life...never ever force him......assume his position and raise the child for him.

STAY POSITIVE..GOD HAS YOUR BACK.

The reason for my post you ask...? Coz people have been asking how i make it as a single mum and always happy and killing it... yes its coz i dont believe a man holds the key to my success and happiness. Shit happened we move on......CHEERS TO ALL PARENTS RAISING THEIR CHILDREN ...KUDOS! HAPPY 4TH MY LOVE,” said the DJ.