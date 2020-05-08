I used to write songs for this small boy – Bahati after posting photo with Willy Paul

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has said that he used to write songs for his longtime rival Willy Paul Msafi.

Bahati made the remarks after he shared a throwback picture of the both of them attending the Groove Awards while their careers were just picking.

He went on to state that he misses the days when they were young.

“The Days I Used to Write Songs for this Small Boy 😂😂😂 I've Missed Our Childish Days Bro ❤️ #WillisRadido,” said Bahati.

After their careers picked, the two singers who then were gospel artistes became rivals after getting nominated in the same categories in groove awards in the years that followed.

They never saw eye to eye, until one time when gospel industry players brought them together during a concert and asked them to forgive one another.

After that, one cannot clearly state whether they are friends or enemies. They (Bahati and Willy Paul) also don’t talk about issues involving the two of them publicly.

Bahati and Willy Paul

Here are reactions from the fans;

djshiti_comedian Na suti za watoto mnakaa watoi wa Sunday school 😃😃😃😃

vdj_jones @bahatikenya ati small boy? 😂😂😂😂wait for it......@willy.paul.msafi is gonna blow like a bomb 😆😆😆

mcachiro Jamanii🤣😂ila nimecheka sanaa khaa

antonia_silvia Tukuwa bado tunakuita phatty🤣🤣

princeallan5 hapo kwa viatu mlikuwa sawa

lmkenya254 Enzi za mtoto was mama😍😍😍😍

bitohnjogu 😂😂😂😂😂when you were someone's crush🙌🙌😂

faithkhadhijah 👏👏👏❤️ u got abig heart man keep going

omosothegoat Bahati baba lao🔥....go go broo...we ni mzii...ulituteka from the word go and you're still doing it

shakyp_keagen_kevin Mtoto Wa Mama Diana Umetoka mbali👏👏👏 @bahatikenya

lil_kinoti High school do tulikuwa tuna compare the hot one among girls loved you baha na si chocha you killed many girl's dreams wah

wyckie_ireri Haikosi ata nikune ni wewe umeandika😂😂

jenny_charmy Wacha ningoje comeback yake @willy.paul.msafi