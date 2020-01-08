Veteran Media Personality Gardner G Habash who works with Tanzania’s Clouds FM has declared that he would like to see his daughter Malkia Karen date a Sugar daddy who can fully provide for her.

In a candid Interview with Zamaradi TV, the Clouds FM presenter noted that his daughter’s age mates can’t afford to take good care of her as they are also in the process of building themselves up.

“Mimi ningetamani awe na mtu mkubwa mwenye umri kama wa kwangu, sugar daddy, amtunze, kwasababu watu wa umri wake hawawezi kumuelewa wala hawawezi kumsaidia chochote, mtu mwenye umri kama wa Karen labda miaka miwili mitatu minne aliyempita mbele ana nini? Yeye mwenyewe anatafuta maisha, alafu unapewa mzigo kama huu atauweza? Bili umeiona hii kwanza? Juzi kanitia bili kutoka kwa diana pale hadi leo nalia’’ said Habash.

Habash’s daughter Malkia Karen is a renowned singer in Tanzania with a number of hits on her name. Currently she is topping charts in Bongo with her new single called Tabu. Others songs she has released include; Washa, Tutoke, Shada, Tunaendana and Lawama.

The Jahazi show host added that he will not collect or receive his daughter’s dowry when she gets married.

“Hili swala la kwamba ikitoka mtu anataka kumuoa binti yangu Karen, Mwenyezi Mungu abariki hayo ni maneno mema. Unajua nalizungumza kama utani mara nyinyi lakini mimi sitaki mahari , mimi nataka tu watu wapendane, waheshimiane na wasapotiane basi hiyo ndo mimi naiona mahari nzuri. Mme ampende mwanamke ana Mwanake vile vile na wasapotiane kwa kile wanakifanya. Na wakifanikiwa ndo mahari yangu hiyo. In fact yeye akitaka mahari basi atachukua yeye” he added.

However, Gardner’s sentiments were not received well by CHADEMA’s Women wing Chairperson Halima Mdee.

“Kama MTU mwenye ‘EXPOSURE’ kama ya GARDER anaweza zungumza UPUPU wa kiwango hiki kuhusu BINTI yake, unaweza WAZA tu ni kwa NAMNA gani watoto wa KIKE wa WANAKABILIWA na CHANGAMOTO kubwa katika NCHI yetu. Kama BAWACHA hatutachoka kukemea TABIA hizi!” reacted Halima Mdee.