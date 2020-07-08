Amina Mude wife to KTN news anchor Ben Kitili has made a U-turn on their alleged breakup, saying one moment of anger prompted her to write something stupid that was quickly blown out of proportion.

In her update, Ms Mude made it clear that she is still married to Kitili and its her duty to respect and protect her husband.

She further stated that she has learned her lessons the hard way, reminiscing on Kitili words when they got married that “marriage is not a bed of roses”.

Ben Kitili with his Wife Amina Mude (Instagram)

Ben and I are married

“In life it's very important to own up to your shortcomings! ❤❤❤

Hey babe @benkitili I remember when we got married, you told me 'listen Mulky after all is said and done, marriage is not a bed of roses' I just smiled and thought ni zile advise zako mingi za life. But last week it was so clear that you were right, one moment of anger made me write something stupid and the bloggers blew it out of proportion. I have learnt my lessons the hard way. As a wife, it's my duty to respect and protect my Husband.

And so, I want to clear the air, Ben and I are married. He will always be the man i love and honour all the days of my life #learningfrommymistakes #forwardtogether” shared Amina Mude.

Ben Kitili with his Wife Amina Mude (Instagram)

Clarification

The mother two went ahead and deleted almost all her photos on Instagram, leaving only 7 pictures that captures her weight loss journey.

Amina Mude’s clarification comes days after she raised eyebrows with her statement that she had broken up with her husband barely after two years in marriage.

“Ben and I are currently ‘separated’. I don’t know what the future holds but am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids we made. It’s been one month of pain and tears but I know that one day the light will shine,” wrote Amina Mude.

Ben Kitili, wife Amina Mude and their Kids.

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude made their union official in November 2018 at the Attorney General’s office before they hosted a reception party for their close friends and family members.