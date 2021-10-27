I want to look like Beyonce - reveals Diva the Bawse

The Tanzanian popular known for her show, LaviDavi in an interview with YouTuber, Middle Simba revealed she was interested in the surgery so as to avoid having a double chin as she continues to age.

What is neck lift?

Neck lift surgery in Turkey is a cosmetic surgery performed to tighten the neck skin, neck muscles, the tissues under the skin.

It is also done to remove excess, sagging skin to reshape the neck. So it has a smoother, firmer, and younger appearance. Neck lift is a popular surgery amongst people who want to have a younger appearance.

People all over the world choose to have this surgery in Turkey. The reason for this is, neck lift surgery in Turkey is affordable compared to other countries.

The cost of Neck-Lift in Turkey are between Sh.270,000 to Sh.450,000 or can be more depending on the cases of each.

The procedure

During a neck lift surgery in Turkey, the surgeon will make an incision behind each ear, and depending on what the patient wanted, a third incision may also be made under the chin.

If the surgeon decides it is necessary for the best outcome, sometimes the excision can extend around the front of the lobe.

The skin, muscles, and the underlying tissues are tightened and elevated to achieve a smoother look. Sutures will be used to close the incisions. Sutures may need to be removed around 1 week after the neck lift or they may be dissolvable.