TV Journalist Jacque Maribe has said that she wanted to call Allan Makaka who died in a grisly accident along Mombasa road, on Friday last week.

In her message, Maribe said she wanted to call him so they could laugh about something she did not mention, disclosing that he used to call her ‘Cousin’.

She added that the former Rugby player’s death is shocking as he wished for Makaka’s soul to rest in peace.

Former Kenya 7s Rugby Player Allan Makaka dies in grisly road accident

“I don't even know what to say. And I literally wanted to call you last week we laugh about something. This is so devastating Allan you can't just dim your lights like that. And you always called me cousin. Sleep well, tutaonana baadaye,” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Makaka was colleagues with Maribe at the Royal Media Services (RMS) where he worked as the Business Manager in-charge of Hot 96 Radio.

According to RMS, he joined the station in 2012 as a business executive and later became the Business Manager.

“Allan joined Royal Media Services on 1st February 2012 as a Business Executive and later became the Business Manager in charge of HOT 96, a position he has served with great dedication, passion and commitment. Allan has been instrumental in mentoring members of his team who have gone on to excel in their work. His friendship extended throughout the whole organization. He embraced all and interacted freely with everyone. We have been in touch with the family to condole with them. We request your prayers and support to the family during this very difficult time,” read part of a statement from RMS HR Director Rose Wanjohi.