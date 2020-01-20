Outspoken Kenyan socialite cum business woman Huddah Monroe is busy preaching to the world and washing her dirty linen in public with some daring confessions of being a one night stand addict.

In a number of posts via her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe opted to share little known secrets about her life, stating that at the age of 21, she never slept with a man twice.

“There is a time at 21, I was a one night stand addict. I never slept with a nigga twice! Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you... Oh good old days. I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!” confessed Ms Monroe.

Vera Sidika addresses her beef with Huddah Monroe

Mother of your 5 Kids

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO added that she is now ready to settle down and have a family, as her future husband might be watching her moves.

“I know my husband is watching this.The Best woman to marry is Me! Madam Alhuda. Let me blow my own trumpet! I have seen it all. I’m ready to be the mother of your 5 Kids,” said Huddah.

The petite socialite added that she has slept with all sorts of men but nothing really seems to be different, hence learning to value a man for who he is and not what is between his legs.

Huddah Monroe

I have seen it all

“All these old women with young boys. I blame their youth days, they did not enjoy life ! I dated a Chinese, Indian, (He used to drive a Maruti) Senegalese, Nigerians, KENYANS. At age 21 I was trying male species. Taking my pussy on tour. Now nothing really surprises me! I see a man for who he really is. Not that thing between his legs. I have seen it all. Perfect t Wife” reads Huddah Monroe’s confession.