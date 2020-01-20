Outspoken Kenyan socialite cum business woman Huddah Monroe is busy preaching to the world and washing her dirty linen in public with some daring confessions of being a one night stand addict.
In a number of posts via her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe opted to share little known secrets about her life, stating that at the age of 21, she never slept with a man twice.
“There is a time at 21, I was a one night stand addict. I never slept with a nigga twice! Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you... Oh good old days. I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!” confessed Ms Monroe.
Mother of your 5 Kids
The Huddah Cosmetics CEO added that she is now ready to settle down and have a family, as her future husband might be watching her moves.
“I know my husband is watching this.The Best woman to marry is Me! Madam Alhuda. Let me blow my own trumpet! I have seen it all. I’m ready to be the mother of your 5 Kids,” said Huddah.
The petite socialite added that she has slept with all sorts of men but nothing really seems to be different, hence learning to value a man for who he is and not what is between his legs.
I have seen it all
“All these old women with young boys. I blame their youth days, they did not enjoy life ! I dated a Chinese, Indian, (He used to drive a Maruti) Senegalese, Nigerians, KENYANS. At age 21 I was trying male species. Taking my pussy on tour. Now nothing really surprises me! I see a man for who he really is. Not that thing between his legs. I have seen it all. Perfect t Wife” reads Huddah Monroe’s confession.