I was attracting the same character in my relationships – Lillian Muli on being a victim of emotional and mental abuse

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has opened up on her experience as a victim of emotional and mental abuse from her previous relationships.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said she realized she always fell victim because of being attracted to a certain type of people.

Ms Muli went on to advise her fans that in order for one to be free from such, they should take time to heal and put to an end attracting these types of people into their lives.

“It is sad to see so many people in pain. I have seen all your messages and for those who have lived through that and overcome I am so happy for you. I have to go to bed now but after going through the same at least twice in my life I realized I was attracting the same character in my relationships because I attracted to a certain type. You must put an end to attracting a certain type. Take time to heal and then really take time before you open up to someone else,” said mama Boys.

Her words came shortly after she asked her followers via insta-stories if they have been victims of emotional and mental abuse, and many of them went ahead to share their experiences.

In another post, the TV news anchor asked those who have fallen victims not to be quick to share their experiences with other people about what went wrong in terms of the abuse, unless they trust them fully.

“Do not share too many intimate details about what went wrong previously in your life in terms of abuse unless you are 100 percent sure about the person you are opening up to. Chances are they might use your vulnerabilities against you and really do you wrong based on what they know about your greatest fears,” added Lillian Muli.