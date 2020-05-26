Boy Band Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Aime has said that he was disappointed when Size 8 told him that she wanted to get saved and become a gospel singer.

According to Bien, Size 8 got saved in the middle of a tour and he has never seen anyone walk away from money the way she did.

“Nilikuwa disappointed hio time, because sijawahi ona mtu akiwalk away from pesa hivyo. Yaani ni kama alichukua milioni kama 50 akaweka kwa choo na akaflash… huyu dem aliokoka in the middle of a tour,” said Bien.

I was disappointed when Size 8 told me she was getting saved – Sauti Sol’s Bien

At the time, Sauti Sol only curtain raised during the country wide Safaricom tour.

Size 8 on the other hand said that the fame she got while she was a secular artiste drove her straight into depression because she had all she wanted, but was not her real self.

The mother of two said that her relationships were not working and was under too much pressure to do better every day, and she missed being loved for being Linet Munyali.

I was disappointed when Size 8 told me she was getting saved – Sauti Sol’s Bien

“Immediately I got what I wanted, I started slipping into depression I cannot explain it. All that time I was a secular artiste sijawahi kunywa pombe hata siku moja naenda kwa bar nakunywa pekeangu. My relationships were not working, everywhere naonekana, I’m glowing but I am not myself, I’m so under pressure to be better than I used to be. I don’t have real friends, I started becoming a person I didn’t like and I remembered that happy girl who was in State House girls who was so happy so bubbly and I missed that born again girl. That Linet Munyali. I just missed being loved for Linet not for Size 8,” said Size 8.

The two spoke in a documentary that show cased Size 8’s 7 year journey since getting saved and becoming a gospel artiste.