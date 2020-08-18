Former Churchill show comedian George Maina Njoroge aka Njoro has announced that he will be away from social media for a couple of months, as he goes into rehab.

While announcing the new development, the comedian said that his brain is not okay because he has been fighting depression for a long time, and he will be in for treatment and therapy for about three months.

Njoro said that despite the fact that he will be away from social media, he will give a weekly update of his progress while in rehab, through an Instagram live every Saturday evening.

Njoro the Comedian with Zainabu Zeddy

The comedian reminded people that depression is real and it kills people from the inside and before you know it, you will have become useless.

“It's about time .....In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung'ang'ana na depression. It's real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you loose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things. It makes you become very useless & life lucks meaning. I am there but I thank God He's taking me out of it. @mwalimuchurchill, I want to thank you for the greatest opportunity that you gave me & to everyone that believed in me, I'm so grateful.

Ex-Churchill show comedian Njoro gets help as Project Afya offers to pay dad’s hospital bill

Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my "engine"( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I believe I'm gonna beat this & you'll see me very very soon after I'm done with the treatment. For now, I'll take any prayer you'll send my way and financial support to .0746 426336It will go a long way! I have faith that this mountain shall move out of my way by God's Grace and your support. I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday 8pm to update you on how am doing with the treatment. Once again I thank you so much and God bless you @zainabuzeddy Asante Sana,” wrote Njoro.

His words come barely a month after he opened up on battling alcoholism and attempting to take his own life three times, unsuccessfully.

Read Also: I have attempted suicide 3 times –Comedian Njoro opens up on battling depression and alcoholism as he appeals for help