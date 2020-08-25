Controversial socialite Huddah Monroe has confessed that she will never breakup with a man she is dating simply because he cheated.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe made it clear that the only people she doesn’t entertain in her life are broke and stingy men.

“I will never break up with a man for cheating! LOL! Stingy, yes, I’m done. Day 1! Bye! Bye was nice to meet you” stated Huddah Monroe.

In another post, Monroe opted to challenge the narrative that men tend to cheat on good women with girls that are way below their league.

“Men cheat on good women with a girl who got a necklace from the Hair store that say ‘Bossy” reads a post.

However, the Beautypreneur reacted to the statement saying “LOL! She is Human too! High time women wake up, men have No Fuckin Type. To a man every woman is beautiful, in her own way! Rich, poor, young, old calm your titties!”.

The Huddah Cosmetics Boss, went ahead to advise her over 2 million Instagram followers to always focus on what makes them happy and ignore other people’s opinions.

“In life Always so what makes you happy! Fuck what anybody think.” Wrote Ms Monroe.

Huddah who is never afraid to speak her mind, has been making bold statements over time, without the fear of being judged by the society.

In February this year she also said that she will never keep a broke man’s child, no matter the circumstances.

“Deez niggaz can only afford weed and d*** and y’all having babies for dem? Id abort that child with my pinkie! No cap! F*** ya opinion!i’m not about to bring an idiot into this world knowingly! God Forbid! I don’t mind people being broke. I’ve been there and I don’t mind having broke friends. I hate when broke people act rich. Nigga act your wage" said Huddah.