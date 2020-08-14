It’s another week that has been flooded with lots of political occurrences and stories about the Coronavirus pandemic. That notwithstanding, #UhondoMtaani, your favorite Friday segment is here to let you in, on what you might have missed on the entertainment corridors.

Let’s, get down to the business of the day;

Joey Muthengi on starving herself to look good for TV

The job had stressed me to the point of losing myself – Joey Muthengi on starving herself to look good for TV

Former Citizen TV presenter Joey Muthengi opened up on how she starved herself, just to fit into clothes she was given to wear for her show, while she worked for Citizen TV.

Ms Muthengi said that when she landed the TV job, she stopped eating because she was under immense pressure to maintain her image, and she thought she was fine.

She pointed out that the TV job had stressed her so much, and when one of her friends sent her a picture of how she looked before the TV job, she couldn't recognize herself and decided to quit, to focus on her health.

“I got it under control for a few years after then somehow I landed on TV. Then I stopped eating at all. I looked great in those dresses they gave me but underneath I was suffering. I felt so much pressure to maintain this image that I just stopped eating. Girls in the hallway would ask me..."My God Joey how do you stay so thin?" And I would just laugh and keep it moving. I honestly thought I was fine. And that's the thing with eating disorders. You don’t see it yourself. But others do,” she wrote.

Joey who currently works as a radio host with Capital FM mentioned that she went to Caucasian schools where being thin was a ‘thing’ and she grew up keeping herself a skinny Becky.

I tried to commit suicide 4 times - Singer Jackie Chandiru

Jackie Chandiru

Ugandan singer Jackie Chandiru aka The Queen of the Nile recently disclosed that she tried to commit suicide four times because of the struggles she was going through, but all the attempts failed.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Chandiru narrated that life had pushed her to a tight corner and the only available solution was to commit suicide, to evade all the suffering she was going through, but God had a different plan for her.

“I was actually killed like four times; I don’t even know because that time I was in hospital. I was in rehab and then somebody will say I have seen something on YouTube like ‘RIP Jackie Chandiru we shall miss you’. The internet killed me four times and I also tried to commit suicide four times. Most of the time I was killed on the internet I was still in Rehab. I was tired Jalas. I was tired of the rumours, tired of the stories… I’m sure you have seen pictures of me, I didn’t care about life, what I looked like anymore and I didn’t want to exist anymore. I believed I was much better off dead. And even before all this attempts I prayed to God, I would say, I know suicide is not allowed but I just can’t be here anymore. I was sinking more and more into depression,” said Jackie Chandiru.

A few years ago, photos of a slim looking Chandiru surfaced online after being checked into rehab for the second time to help her beat her addiction. She clarified that she was addicted to a prescription drug called Pethidine that she was using for her back pain and not cocaine or heroin.

According to Jackie, the addiction cost her, her marriage. At the time, time she was married to Billionaire Nol Van Vliet. Their marriage lasted for only three years.

Babu Tale speaks after his wife’s death

Babu Tale speaks for the first time after his wife’s death

Diamond Platnumz’s manager Hamisi Tale Tale popularly known as Babu Tale spoke for the first time, 45 days after the death of his wife Shamsa Kombo Tale.

In a post seen by #Uhondo, Tale shared a video of his late wife goofing around their living room as she walked away.

He went on to caption the video saying that it has been 45 days since she passed away and he still feels like he is living in a dream.

“RIP my wife 💔💔💔 Ni 45 days tangu umeniacha Mama TT nahisi bado nipo kwenye ndoto,” wrote Babu Tale.

Shammy as many called her died on June 28, 2020 after a short illness.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome a bouncing baby boy

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome a Bouncing baby boy named Taiyari

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frankie Justgymit welcomed a bouncing baby boy (Taiyari) into their family.

Frankie made the news of Ms Kwamboka’s safe delivery via an 11-minute video, disclosing that they had named their new born “Taiyari”, which means our love in Spanish.

Frankie also revealed that Corazon delivered the new born through caesarean section (C-section).

“Things happened so fast, we were just thinking that August 15th is when the baby is gonna come but its August 3rd and I thinking am gonna be meeting my third Born today. I’m so excited for both of us, it’s such an amazing feeling. I know she wanted to experience the whole birth process, the whole natural birth, pushing, labour pains but this is exciting because we get to see our child earlier than expected but it’s at a healthy stage,” said Frankie.

He later shared a photo on Instagram carrying his baby with a caption that reads “Taiyari 🖤👑”.

#UhondoMtaani sends our congratulations!

We didn’t know he could sing – Sauti Sol explain how they signed Nviiri

We didn’t know he could sing – Sauti Sol’s Bien and Polycarp explain how they signed Nviiri

Sauti Sol band members Bien Aime and Polycarp Otieno explained how they came to sign singer Nviiri The Storyteller under their Sol Generation record label.

Speaking on the second episode of their new docu-series ‘Sol Family’ the two said they had known Nviiri for a very long time because he worked as their behind the scenes videographer, but didn’t know he could sing.

“We’ve known Nviiri for many years he used to shoot behind the Scenes for us and we didn’t know he could sing,” said Polycarp.

According to Bien, he was at home with Nviiri when he picked up his guitar and started playing it, a move that impressed the Sauti Sol lead singer.

He then told Nviiri whom he described as a uniquely talented individual that he should never go back to work for Sauti Sol as a camera man.

“Siku moja nilikuwa na guitar tu kwa hao Nviiri akachukua guitar akaanza kucheza nikamwambia usiwahi rudi na camera hapa tena. He’s so uniquely talented,” said Bien.

I will talk about it when I’m ready- Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu

Citizen TV Presenter cum news anchor Willis Raburu has once again failed to confirm or deny if he is still married or not, and instead stating that he will talk about it when ready.

Mr Raburu said that the only way he would talk about his relationship status is when both parties are present on the same set.

"Are you dating?" Asked Jalang’o.

Raburu replied saying; “What do you mean, I’m dating? Everybody knows my situation. And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here. But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth. And the reason why I will talk about it eventually… when am ready…candid and raw.”

For months now, word on the streets had it that Raburu parted ways with his wife Marya Prude but both parties have kept mum on the rumours.