Renown Kenyan lawyer and orator Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has disclosed that he is not on Social media and Kenyans should be on the look out to avoid being duped by impostors using his name.

In an interview with Jalang’o, PLO stated that only his foundation is found on Social media, but personally he decided not be on any social media platform.

“Siko katika mtandao wa Twitter, Mtandao wa Twitter ambao unatumika ni wa Wakufu wangu, lakini kuna mitandao gushi tu. Na sina Muda wala utashi wakusema maneno kama haya na siko katika Twitter na sisemi kuhusu watu, mimi ni mtu wa hoja tu. Mtandao unaotumika ni wa wakugu wa PLO Lumumba, na kuna watu ambao wauendesha kwa lugha ambayo inaekeweka vizuri sana. Unajua kuna watu ambao wanaamini kabisa ni mimi,” said PLO Lumumba.

I’m not on social media - PLO Lumumba disowns twitter accounts under his name

Reporting the Fake accounts

The former anti-graft boss added that he has reached to Twitter, to help bringing down the fake accounts operating under his name.

“Siko Katika mtandao wowote na Tayari tumelalamikia Twitter, ili kushughulikia watu kama hawa, kwa kuwa watu kama hawa ambaao wanatumia picha yako, Jina lako ni watu ambao wakati mwingine hawana lengo nzuri, wanatusi watu. Na Kabla ya mtu kutambua kuwa si wewe, atakuwa tayari amekerwa na kunifanya adaui wake kwa mambo ambayo siyajui,” said PLO Lumumba.

PLO further stated that he doesn’t have a tendency of abusing people or discussing individuals on any given platform.

For a very long time, parody accounts under PLO’s name have been putting up posts and comment on issues in a manner that may easily deceive one into believing it is the lawyer himself tweeting.

