Imeniletea shida – Governor Joho speaks on his viral Katerina video

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has disclosed that the viral video of himself singing along to Bruce Melodie’s song Katerina caused him a lot of trouble.

Speaking on an episode of Churchill show, the Mombasa Governor said that he was only having fun, but the trouble that came after the video went viral has made him afraid of the song.

“Your favorite song sijasema ya Susumila, Katerina first of all was trending all over. It’s amazing how unaweza cram all those words you just love good music?” asked Churchill.

Churchill with Governor Hassan Joho

Joho responded; “Imeniletea shida wacha tu. Hata naogopa huo wimbo sasa. Nilikuwa ninaimba kwa raha zangu. ‘I wanna look at you baby kidogo eeh’”

Governor Joho went on to say that people need to understand that he has a life away from being leader

He added that there is nothing wrong with him having fun because he is also human, and that he doesn’t work throughout.

“The point is people must understand that even when you are a leader you have a life. You can do official work, like today I went to launch the water project, after that I went to oversee some distribution that we are doing for the vulnerable families. What is wrong with I spend 2 minutes to enjoy music? I am still human and I’m allowed to enjoy and live life. I don’t work 24/7 I do what I need to do and then I also have to find time for myself nianze kuimba nyimbo za akina Susumila,” said Governor Joho.

A few weeks ago, a TikTok video of Joho singing along to Bruce Melodie’s song Katerina and many people thought the song was dedicated to a lady he was alleged to be in a relationship.

Ladies praised how well he presented the song and the governor’s singing prowess.